Letter: What Trump actually did

This letter is in response to the letter published October 12th regarding "What Trump was able to Do". If you read this letter you would think what a great individual he was. The truth is more realistic. What he actually did or was in his disastrous 4 year term was the following (in part). He stole from his own charity; he ran a real estate school scam; he begged and threatened the Georgia secretary of state to find more votes; he committed tax and bank fraud for years and he, through, a "Vulcan" mind meld declassified hundreds of boxes of classified material. Is he a person that you want your children to grow up to be like? A person with no soul, no morals and with no regard for his fellow mankind. I think not!