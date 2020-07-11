Letter: What Trump doesn't get about America

The protesters that Trump claims are "evil people whose goal is to end America" are in fact, Americans. America was founded on a few simple principals: 1) all men are created equal; and 2) freedom of speech and the right to assemble. But instead of sitting down with them and trying to understand their feelings, hopes, and dreams he resorts to name calling of the worst kind, even calling them un-American. What Trump doesn’t seem to understand is that he is their President too. As Americans, everyone, from the far left to the far right has the freedom, if not an obligation to speak to their President in any way they can if they aren't being treated equally, or if their Life, Liberty, or Pursuit of Happiness is being taken from them.
Dennis Widman
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
