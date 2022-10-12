 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What Trump was able to do.

After three years and before Covid Trump accomplished a lot. He unleashed the energy industry by reducing onerous regulations, approving drilling and fracking. For the first time since the fifties we were energy independent. Gasoline cost $2.00/gal., inflation was at 2%, unemployment 3.5% and the stock market reached record highs. Earnings rose for everyone including minorities, He raised tariffs on China to counter their unfair advantage. The tax Bill decreased the Corporate from 35% to 21% to encourage production in America. By increasing natural gas our environmental pollution decreased. He decimated ISIS. . He brought illegal immigration to historic lows. He accepted Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel and moved our Embassy there. Three Arab nations made peace with Israel. He cancelled the deal with Iran and also the World Health Organization,. He demanded that the NATO countries pay their fair share of the cost to defend Europe.

Jack Walters

Northeast side

