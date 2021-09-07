 Skip to main content
Letter: What we are.
Letter: What we are.

It is sad to see school board members being threatened, and resigning for the same reason. It hurts none but the children and students. We are so politically charged we are making a bad impression on the world. Domestic terrorism is hurting us as much as any foreign terrorists.

Also, the President, when he got us out of Afghanistan, deserved the full support of members of Congress and the public. He has done it to prevent future casualties of our young and dedicated soldiers and get us out of an unwinnable and unending war.

He deserves full support of all.

We are hurting ourselves and future generations with unscientific beliefs. Hope this sad phase passes away soon and the old days come back.

Anant Pathak

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

