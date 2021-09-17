Letter: What went wrong in Afghanistan

In a nutshell, US policy in Afghanistan was not reflective of Afghan history, culture, and geography Primary objectives were a strong central government and the end of the opium and cannabis trades. Afghanistan has never had strong central government and doesn't want it. Every attempt to institute it in the last 20 years was met with civil war. The Afghan climate is essentially high desert, so there are no cash crops that can grow there besides opium and cannabis. Afghanistan is a tribal country, with thirteen recognized ethnic groups, the largest of which comprises only 48% of the population, so tribal ethnic conflict is the source of the traditional annual fighting season, a feature found in no other country in the world. Any uniformed foreign force is automatically everyone's enemy, so no invasion of Afghanistan has been successful since Alexander the Great. The mistake was sending in Americans in uniform.
David Vernon
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.