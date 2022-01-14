Letter: What will it take?

What will it take for the supporters of Donald Trump and the majority of the GOP, especially their congressional leaders to admit the storming of the nation's capital last January 6th that we all saw live on TV was not a visit by a group of tourists. but an attempt to prevent the peaceful transfer of the presidency, a first in our history. They even built a gallows and threatened to hang the Vice President, At the time, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy condemned the action, but today they say it was no big deal.
In 1978 cult leader Jim Jones had his faithful drink poisoned Kool Aid in Guayana resulting in mass suicide. I'm not comparing Trump to Jones, but the former President's followers act like cult members
Dave Glicksman
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.