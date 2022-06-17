 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What will stop our killing spree?

Emmett Till’s terribly swollen and disfigured body, visible through his glass-topped casket, gave impetus to the Civil Rights movement for the next few years, beginning with the successful Montgomery Bus Boycott that resulted in a ruling that segregation on public buses was unconstitutional. For those of us horrified by the fact that 18-year-olds, not old enough to buy beer, can buy military-style weapons of war, causes me to wonder when a grieving parent, devastated and deeply angry by the death of their child, will display a photo of their child both before but also after the devastation caused by such weaponry. Would that get the attention of our political leaders? Or are we so inured to the killing of our children and all people that it would not make a dent? Till’s mother’s radical action resulted in racial progress. What will stop our killing spree?

Richard Miller

Northeast side

