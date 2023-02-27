OK, we all know the Republican Party has gone off the rails under Trump. We all know it’s a viable threat to American Democracy. History repeats. Hitler took over the ‘National Socialist German Worker’s Party’ (NAZI for short) and we all know how that turned out for Germany. Now Trump has taken over the Republican Party (MAGA for short). History tells us what will come of this. But today we’re still a Democracy. What concerns me is the huge number of votes the MAGA party still gets. Why are so many of us voting to end it all and plunge us into peril under a crazy egomaniac? Will it be Nero, Attila The Hun, Mussolini, Stalin, Hitler and Trump?