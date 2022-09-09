Letter: What Would George Washington Say?

Did you know that George Washington did not represent a political party? In fact, the U.S. Constitution makes no mention of political parties. Washington believed that unity, not division, was necessary for democracy to survive. In his 1796 Farewell Address, he said: “the spirit of party agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms, kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot and insurrection.” And here we are today.

American voters have important choices to make in November. The GOP, constantly aggrieved and engaged in perpetual victimhood because it cannot accept the changing demographics of the country, seeks to divide rather than unify. To remain in power, GOP candidates are laying the groundwork to overturn the next election by engaging in voter suppression tactics and running for administrative positions to control election results. If GOP candidates prevail in November, Washington’s worst fear would come true. For democracy’s sake, we cannot let that happen.

Cindy Bordelon

Downtown