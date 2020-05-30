Letter: What would Jesus do?
View Comments

Letter: What would Jesus do?

Re: the May 25 letter "Trump detractors show their lack of principles."

A recent letter to the editor, berated those who criticize Trump without providing evidence. The author also stated that he is not a follower of Trump but of his policies because “I only follow Jesus of Nazareth,” I do not recall Jesus lying to anyone. I doubt that Jesus would have championed ending the Affordable Care Act, building a wall between countries, separating children from their parents all to save America. Yes, the issue of abortion is real, but Trump is not a religious role model. He, though, does play the evangelical card, calling for all church’s to be open; not wearing a face mask in public, while, according to the CDC, those two acts, most certainly, will aid in the spread of the virus. Are these things Jesus of Nazareth would have done? I, personally, whenever I consider such issues always ask: “What would Jesus do?” That is the reason for this letter.

Carl Bosse

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News