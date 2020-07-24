Letter: What would Jesus say?

Growing up I attended church. I came to understand that Jesus was an exceptional person, a person to try and emulate, to live ones life humbly and with compassion and love for my fellow man. Join me today as I visualize Jesus and his followers gathering at our southern border with Donald Trump and his followers. The occasion is the screening of refugees. They are families, young children, some are infants. Trump shouts orders to the border police and Jesus and his group are stunned as terrified children are torn from the arms of their parents and taken away. Jesus begins to protest this barbaric activity but is pushed aside. The parents of these children are crushed, heart broken, confused and terrified. Jesus and his friends weep and do what they can to comfort these helpless victims.
Today Donald Trump threatens YOUR children telling schools to open again on his timetable. Again Jesus weeps. These atrocities are done for votes – for reelection. Are you a supporter of Donald Trump?
Stephen Franz
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
