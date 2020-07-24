Letter: What would Jesus say?
View Comments

Letter: What would Jesus say?

Growing up I attended church. I came to understand that Jesus was an exceptional person, a person to try and emulate, to live ones life humbly and with compassion and love for my fellow man. Join me today as I visualize Jesus and his followers gathering at our southern border with Donald Trump and his followers. The occasion is the screening of refugees. They are families, young children, some are infants. Trump shouts orders to the border police and Jesus and his group are stunned as terrified children are torn from the arms of their parents and taken away. Jesus begins to protest this barbaric activity but is pushed aside. The parents of these children are crushed, heart broken, confused and terrified. Jesus and his friends weep and do what they can to comfort these helpless victims.

Today Donald Trump threatens YOUR children telling schools to open again on his timetable. Again Jesus weeps. These atrocities are done for votes – for reelection. Are you a supporter of Donald Trump?

Stephen Franz

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Our letter writers voice their support for candidates running for Pima County Board of Supervisors, Pima County Attorney and Arizona State House in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

Local-issues

Letter: McSally appointment

In response to the letter about McSally's appointment to the Senate: When Gov. Ducey appointed McSally to the Senate, someone wrote in that it…

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: If Donald Trump had worn a mask in public two months ago, would we be in the dire situation we are now with the coronavirus? Writers debate this and more in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News