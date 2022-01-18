Letter: What Would Mitch do?

Senator Sinema, please reconsider your support of the current filibuster. No doubt Majority Leader McConnell will push it to the side the moment he sees fit. He's done it before. How will you respond then? If he has given his guarantee he'll continue to support it, as unreliable as his guarantees have proven, then you and he should publicly say so. Either way, you can count on him stomping on it at his first opportunity. Then what?
Mike Cohen
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.