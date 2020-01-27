Letter: What would they have said?

Having just read famous quotes from former President’s like Washington, Lincoln, Teddy and Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman, John Kennedy, and a quote from Dr. King I wonder how President Trump would have said things? Would Washington say it’s fake news that I cut down the cherry tree. Lincoln: Before I free the slaves I need a favor first. Roosevelt: We have nothing to fear but immigrants. Truman: If you can’t stand the heat, eat at McDonalds and the bucks stop in my pocket. Kennedy: Ask not what you can do for your country but what you can do for me. Dr. King: A man should be judged not by the color of his skin, but by the color of his hair. And from the golden rule “do unto onto others before they do unto you”. Or would Trump say like Theodore Roosevelt, “If I could kick the person in the pants responsible for most of my trouble, I wouldn’t sit for a month.”
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.