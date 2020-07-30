You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: What you don’t know CAN hurt you
In 1996, Congress passed the Dickey Amendment, a ruling that effectively prohibited gun violence research. At the NRA’s behest, they did not want to know any possible causes that could potentially limit access to guns. This logic is similar to the “less testing means less Covid cases” idea. But, what you don’t know CAN hurt you. While this administration points to large Civil Rights demonstrations as the cause of a Covid surge throughout the south and west, they are curiously blind to the faith-based gatherings where virtually everyone is maskless and shoulder to shoulder. Could the demonstrations spread the virus? Maybe. Could faith-based gatherings spread it? Maybe. Please let the Dr. Fauchis of the country take over our response to this pandemic. Trump and his administration have no credibility at this point.

Susan Miller-Pinhey

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

