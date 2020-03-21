Letter: What You Don’t Know Could Hurt Others

Maybe my logic is wanting, but shouldn’t the ultimate goal be that virtually anyone that requests testing be tested? Or at the very least test those with the ability to infect many people? Granted some knowing they are carriers would continue with close contact, shaking hands continue exposing dozens if not thousands to the virus, allowing them to go though the sickness or even die. People are dying and have been told by real scientists and doctors that this is only the beginning of it.
How can South Korea test hundreds of thousands and we “the greatest nation in the world” that went to the Moon can’t? Yes, trusting our government under this administration to keep and deliver test results is risky, considering their inability to keep track of children forced into their “care”, but maybe this time will be different.
Walter Rhudy
Northeast side
