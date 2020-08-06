Letter: What?????

Let me get this straight. It's bad to defund the police but the Supreme Court says it's O.K. to defund the military. Must build the wall to keep out the thousands of burro mounted cavalry from Mexico. With the military so underfunded now China, Russia and Iran can invade our shores in an armada of rowboats armed with only pea-shooters. We're doomed thanks Brett and company.
Daniel Poryanda
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
