Letter: What'cha gonna do ...

Outfitted in battlefield gear, the secret deployment of unidentified federal forces to Portland, OR without the city or state’s request or advanced knowledge is extremely ominous. That other cities are targeted is even worse. When linked to Trump’s repeated refusal to state definitively that he would leave the Office of the Presidency if he loses in November, these urban invasions can be seen as practice runs at a nationwide coup. Impossible, you say! Not here in America. No way! Way!
My guess is about one-third of the American public would accept a Trump-led authoritarian government, including a majority of the weapon-wielding federal forces who are “just following orders”. As such, this nation now faces the greatest threat to its unity and democracy since the Civil War.
Trump is a low-functioning sociopath who uses and then discards the used when they no longer feed his malignant soul. Question for surplus supporters as well as his opponents, “What’cha gonna do when he comes for you?”
Sam Sherrill
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
