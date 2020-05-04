Letter: Whatever serves his purpose

When Donald Trump was campaigning for the Presidency, he frequently pictured the Federal government as being corrupt and unwieldy. Now that he is the head of the Federal government, he has switched to blaming the states ( especially the states with Democratic governors and mayors) for any of our current problems relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. Whatever serves the purpose of deflecting blame away from himself.
Tony Banks
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
