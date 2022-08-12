Letter: What's good for the climate is good for the economy.

Today, five former Secretaries of the Treasury supported the Inflation Reduction Act because it will reduce the deficit, reduce prescription drug prices, reduce inflation and make American manufacturing more competitive with cleaner, cheaper energy. Yes, all that and halt rising temperatures!

It’s taken the opposition a week to respond to the Democrat’s newly resuscitated Reconciliation budget, but today “economy-killing” and “jobs-killing” headlines abound. Understanding what’s happening in the economy can often be a stretch, but it's easy to see that wildfires, drought, tornadoes and flooding are economy-killing, job-killing, and also life-killing.

Apparently, Arizona’s Sen. Sinema is concerned about the “Carried interest” loophole, a deferment for wealthy Wall Street and corporate individuals that middle class families don’t receive. On behalf of everyone who relies on water from the Colorado River, a Congressional vote that will save lives (and water) and keeps our economy stable, seems basic. A NO vote from Sen. Sinema would be one more disaster, this one completely avoidable.

Jane Conlin

Oro Valley