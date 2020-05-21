Letter: What's Good for the Gander

Some people in the West Wing are scared to go to work now that the coronavirus has infiltrated the White House through aides to the president and vice president. All but Trump are required to wear masks and diagnostic testing is used daily and contact tracing when necessary to avert potentially devastating health issues. Sounds like the administration is listening to the wisdom of the health experts. When it comes to themselves, that is. The general pandemonium caused by the president’s mixed messages, his incoherent responses, his dim bulb ideas for solutions, and his masterful finger pointing hasn’t helped us regular folks figure out how to confidently and safely navigate the pandemic. It would help if we had adequate and reliable testing. And contact tracing sounds like a pretty good idea. By now, shouldn’t what’s available to the Gander be made available to the geese?
Mary Herman
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
