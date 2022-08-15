 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: What's good for the goose is good for the gander

  • Comments

Old sayings tend to fit many circumstances perfectly.

Former President Trump has, over the years, expressed his disdain for people who assert their Fifth Amendment right to not testify under oath if they feel they would be incriminating themselves.

It looks like Trump has changed his mind. In denigrating Hillary Clinton and her staff in 2016 for asserting their Fifth Amendment rights, Trump had this to say: “The mob takes the Fifth. If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?” In 2014 he said, “If you are innocent, do not remain silent. You look guilty as hell!”

I must say I agree with him. And he does look "guilty as hell".

Cindy Soffrin

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Reality Check

With all of the conspiracy theories floating around, it’s time for a reality check—so here it is:

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News