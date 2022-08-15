Letter: What's good for the goose is good for the gander

Old sayings tend to fit many circumstances perfectly.

Former President Trump has, over the years, expressed his disdain for people who assert their Fifth Amendment right to not testify under oath if they feel they would be incriminating themselves.

It looks like Trump has changed his mind. In denigrating Hillary Clinton and her staff in 2016 for asserting their Fifth Amendment rights, Trump had this to say: “The mob takes the Fifth. If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?” In 2014 he said, “If you are innocent, do not remain silent. You look guilty as hell!”

I must say I agree with him. And he does look "guilty as hell".

Cindy Soffrin

Northeast side