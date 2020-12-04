Letter: What's important

A letter on November 12 asked if Democrats did not like low unemployment, a high stock market, and a booming economy...all before COVID. Of course, there HAS been COVID, and it is now worse than ever, thanks to Trump’s slow and ineffective leadership.
Some things are more important than low unemployment, a high stock market, and a booming economy (as wonderful and important as they are). Our democracy trumps them all. Trump clearly desires to institute a “personalist dictatorship” in the mold of Saddam Hussein, Joseph Stalin, Putin, the Kim dynasty in North Korea, Erdogan in Turkey, Xi Jinping in China, Orban in Hungary.
Should not citizens in those countries have resisted? A large number of us see Trump as a wannabe dictator and continue to resist giving him that opportunity. That resistance is more important than anything else (other than food, water, medical care, and housing, which he and his cohorts have not been helpful with).
Stephen Shawl
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!