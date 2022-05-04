 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: what's in a name?

I have had severe pain since 96, when I shattered a vertebra in my low back resulting in severE sciatica. I have since endured a spinal fusion in my neck, caused by a spinal disease. As soon as Oxycontin came out, I was told that my pain would be permanent and that I should begin using this 'Painkiller'. My life began to change immediately. I started out taking 20 mgs, and after over 20 years of becoming acclimated to it, I went to 80mgs. Then the roof fell in. People of all ages and backgrounds began to tragically die of overdoses. The Government got involved and decided to stamp out "Opioids'. Why can't the Medical establishment prescribe enough "Painkillers' for people like me? I am very tired of enduring high level of pain all day, grinding my teeth down to nubs and becoming an irritable jerk. This is literally taking years off my life. Please let me have my painkillers back and start living again.

Robert Garr

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

