Besides totally missing the similarities of Trump's MO and Hitler's MO, the author of "Stop the name calling" must forget that Trump is the Grand Master of name calling! Here's just a sampling:

Called certain members of Congress "human scum".

"Pencil neck" - Adam Schiff

"Pocahontas" - Elizabeth Warren (this while standing with two Navajo code talkers at an honor ceremony)

"Psycho Joe" - Joe Scarborough

"Sleepy Eyes" - Chuck Todd

"Sloppy Chris Christie" (looked in the mirror lately, Donald?)

"Basement Biden, Crooked Joe Biden"

"Da nang Dick" - Sen. Richard Blumenthal

"Mini Mike Bloomberg"

"Crazy Liz Cheney"

"Slimeball James Comey"

"Liddle Mike Pence"

"Peekaboo James" - modified racial slur for Letitia James

"Broken old crow" - Mitch McConnell

"Deranged Jack Smith"

"Low IQ Maxine Waters"

"Horse face" - Stormy Daniels

"Wacky Omarosa"

"Lincoln Pervert Project"

"Alfred E. Neuman" - Pete Buttigieg

"Ron Desanctimonious"

"Failing New York Times"

And on and on and on. If this deranged, pathetic excuse of a man was/is presidential material, something is very wrong in this country.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley