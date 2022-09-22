Letter: What's it going to take!

What's it going to take for the Republican Party to repudiate their former president who has endangered our national security? Maybe a hand written letter from Vladimir Putin expressing thanks and offering him a villa or a super yacht near Steven Segal's home. Maybe one our professional operatives captured and executed. The Republicans question the tactics used to secure our vital and classified information, but cannot say the obvious. They wanted Hillary Clinton locked up and famously declared that she was unfit for office.
I believe that many people would assume that if someone other than the former president had committed the crimes he is accused of, they should be indicted, tried and if convicted imprisoned for many years.
It is a fair question to ask every Republican running for office or currently serving in office: What's it going to take? When will you stand up for democracy?
People are also reading…
James Robinett
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.