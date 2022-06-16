 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What's It Gonna Take?

What will eventually capture our Congressmen and Congress women and Senators’ attention and evoke some real action? For years during the abortion debate, we were forced to view pictures of aborted fetuses. Will it take photos showing the results of an AR-15 firearm on a body to get someone to move on a life issue? If the far right is pro-life, how can they be pro-AR-15? It is an assault weapon, weapon of war, an offensive weapon. The right to bear arms is not a right to take life.

Paula Palotay

Marana

