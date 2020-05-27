Letter: What's McSally's plan?

Senator McSally has repeatedly voted to abolish the Affordable Care Act. She and her fellow Republicans, including the President who seeks to undo anything implemented by Obama, may soon prevail. If the Supreme Court rules in favor of the 18 State Attorney Generals (including Arizona’s) who have challenged the law, their fervent wish will be fulfilled. Then what? Does McSally have a plan to provide insurance for the almost 154,000 Arizonans who will immediately lose their coverage? Will surviving COVID-19 mean you have a pre-existing condition, which will permit private insurers, no longer constrained by the ACA, to deny you coverage or make you pay higher premiums for surviving a pandemic? McSally has great medical coverage as a veteran and U.S. Senator. But neither she nor the President has a plan to provide all Americans with adequate heath insurance. Keep that in mind when you cast your vote this November.
Eileen Hollowell
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
