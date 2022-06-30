Letter: What's Next

By now, we all know that Roe v. Wade has been overturned. What's next? I would hope that our Governor Ducey would consider 3 things before allowing any restrictive abortion laws take affect. He needs to consider rape, incest, and the health of the mother. Any one, or all 3 of these can happen. If this did happen to, say, a 10 year old girl, it could scar her physically and mentally for the rest of life if she were forced to carry to term. Any one of these instances needs to be reason enough to allow an abortion.