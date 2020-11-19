Letter: What's the harm

Trump repeatedly labeled his administration the most transparent ever. Okay, so what's the harm of beginning the transition process with President-Elect Biden's transition team? Should election results stand, America will be better off with full cooperation between the outgoing and incoming administrations. Should, by some unseeable action, Trump remains in office, what has he lost? If he is so transparent, nothing that the Biden transition team will see will cause Trump harm.
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
