Letter: What's to Learn From Uvalde?

Re: "Last Texas school shooting victim laid to rest."
After the mourning at the last Uvalde funeral last Saturday, perhaps we'll learn a few things, including about our own roles.
Experts tell us children can't face an often cruel world without power gained from a strong relationship with a mother -- or dad. That puts some responsibility on us, the community, to spot a troubled child aging without that power, as in the Texas shootings. This work can save lives and empower kids. But how to do that? It starts with a will to find them, and then to help them. We can do it. We can try. We must.
Ford Burkhart
Midtown
