Letter: What's wrong with Georgia?
Letter: What's wrong with Georgia?

Ok, so I saw a Georgia licence plate driving in town yesterday and I felt, for the first time, OMG, what's wrong with people, from this state. They have Marjorie Taylor Green, accosting AOC. How can any normal citizenry elect a person so ill equipt, to be in Congress. She's already been censored, and thrown off her commitee assignments. She believes in CRAZY Conspiracy therory's. On top of voting in some of the most repressive voting laws Nationally, seeing that licence plate made me cringe. Sorry Georgia, but you brought it on yourself, and truth be known, not happy to see your licence plate here. I know we have our own CRAZIES. How about Rep. Gosar, saying the Insurection never happened, or Karen Fain, leading the recount with the Ningas. Ya, these people, unfortunately, are everywhere. Still, it's a shame, a simple licence plate can make you feel uncomfortable, as well as a small town in Arizona, called Prescott.

Mary Bradley

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

