Letter: What's Wrong With This Picture
There was a lovely picture in today's paper. It almost brought tears to my eye, well almost. WHAT'S WRONG WITH THIS PICTURE? Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis; 1) no masks 2) no safe distance of 6 feet and 3) shaking hands. Did the corvid-19 end while I was asleep. We get those instructions pounded into our heads every where we go. Most of us accept this new style and go on. Why would important political officials NOT follow this advice. Some of us out in Covid-19 space haven't seen our families in weeks! It's bad enough that Trump doesn't see the problem, but these men too? Guess I'll become a Trump fan and be free of viruses. NOT!

Mary Russell

Northwest side

