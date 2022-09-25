Letter: What's your political label?

I have been reading a number of letters on this page from people who are deeply offended by certain comments made recently by a national public official. These people are honest, upstanding citizens with a strong moral ethic. I can’t blame them for feeling offended. But it seems that for the last half decade, or so, we have all become either “fascist white supremacists”, or “radical leftist socialists.” In reality, the vast majority of us are neither. Evidence abounds that there are foreign forces at work who are using social media, and other avenues to goad Americans into hating each other. They think they can weaken our nation by driving a wedge between us. We cannot let that happen! Instead of vilifying and demonizing each other, let’s offer each other compassion and forgiveness. A united America is a strong America. Regardless of our political differences, we must stay strong!
Sally Lee
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.