Letter: When 1 vote counts as 2 votes

Voting should be a meaningful strategy, not a personal statement. For those people who believe Trump is a true danger to the country and cannot in good conscience vote for him (Mitt R, et. al.?) there should be only one alternative—TO VOTE FOR THE ONLY PERSON CAPABLE OF BEATING HIM. Doing so will actually decrease the margin by two votes—one more for the opponent, one less for Trump. To vote for a 3rd party, a write-in, or to abstain only changes the margin by one. They are basically nothing more than an excuse for people to say they didn't vote for him. In effect, they did half as much as the could have. There may be times when 3rd party votes actually have some long-term value, but this is seriously not one of those times.
bill baker
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
