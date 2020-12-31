Letter: When are Mr. Trump’s Actions Criminal?

If you look at the criminal definition of depraved indifference, you have to ask yourself, when will Mr. Trump be held criminally liable for tens of thousands of American deaths. Mr. Trump knew as early as Dec 2019, there was a serious threat. He did almost nothing, why? Answer, Mr. Trump’s singular focus in life is “what’s good for Trump”. Mr. Trump could not have a major health crisis on his watch so he did nothing. He discarded masks because he did not think they made him look presidential. He did not get behind testing because it would raise Covid-19 positives tests. Mr. Trump rushed to open businesses because it was in his best interest regardless of any consequences. At every turn, Mr. Trump has denied, lied or misled Americans on the deadliness of Covid-19. Mr. Trump can pardon himself at the Federal level but the there are Covid-19 deaths in all 50 states, hopefully a State Attorney General holds Mr. Trump accountable.
David Berryhill
Sahuarita
