 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: When are Mr. Trump’s Actions Criminal?
View Comments

Letter: When are Mr. Trump’s Actions Criminal?

If you look at the criminal definition of depraved indifference, you have to ask yourself, when will Mr. Trump be held criminally liable for tens of thousands of American deaths. Mr. Trump knew as early as Dec 2019, there was a serious threat. He did almost nothing, why? Answer, Mr. Trump’s singular focus in life is “what’s good for Trump”. Mr. Trump could not have a major health crisis on his watch so he did nothing. He discarded masks because he did not think they made him look presidential. He did not get behind testing because it would raise Covid-19 positives tests. Mr. Trump rushed to open businesses because it was in his best interest regardless of any consequences. At every turn, Mr. Trump has denied, lied or misled Americans on the deadliness of Covid-19. Mr. Trump can pardon himself at the Federal level but the there are Covid-19 deaths in all 50 states, hopefully a State Attorney General holds Mr. Trump accountable.

David Berryhill

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park

Susan Hopf’s letter about Reid Park misses the mark on several points. We who oppose the loss of the Park's Barnum Hill and south pond aren’t …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News