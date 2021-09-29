 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: When Congress Touches Medicare, We Lose
View Comments

Letter: When Congress Touches Medicare, We Lose

  • Comments

Earlier this year, I fell ill with COVID-19. While I certainly knew that the disease was serious, I was surprised by how difficult the recovery process was. It took months before I felt okay.

My experience as a COVID-19 patient gave me a newfound appreciation for pharmaceutical innovation and access to medical care. My battle with COVID-19 is why I am opposed to Congress’s current attempt to pass Medicare negotiation. This measure could severely limit innovation, effectively reducing the number of new cures and treatments available to patients.

I speak from first from firsthand experience when I say that we need scientists and researchers working around the clock to find new cures, treatments, and vaccines to combat COVID-19 as well as the next deadly virus or disease that will inevitably come our way.

With new variants evolving all the time, I urge Arizona’s members of Congress to vote against weakening innovation. Trust me, you can’t put a price health.

Salina Joos

South Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Sept. 25
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Sept. 25

  • Updated

OPINION: Voter ID's, climate change and frustration with people not getting the COVID vaccine are the main topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News