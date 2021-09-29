Letter: When Congress Touches Medicare, We Lose

Earlier this year, I fell ill with COVID-19. While I certainly knew that the disease was serious, I was surprised by how difficult the recovery process was. It took months before I felt okay.
My experience as a COVID-19 patient gave me a newfound appreciation for pharmaceutical innovation and access to medical care. My battle with COVID-19 is why I am opposed to Congress’s current attempt to pass Medicare negotiation. This measure could severely limit innovation, effectively reducing the number of new cures and treatments available to patients.
I speak from first from firsthand experience when I say that we need scientists and researchers working around the clock to find new cures, treatments, and vaccines to combat COVID-19 as well as the next deadly virus or disease that will inevitably come our way.
With new variants evolving all the time, I urge Arizona’s members of Congress to vote against weakening innovation. Trust me, you can’t put a price health.
Salina Joos
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.