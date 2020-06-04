Letter: When did All Lives start to Matter?

Black Lives Matter.
A question for those working to distort this message: When did All Lives start to Matter?
Did All Lives Matter during 300 years of slavery?
Did All Lives Matter during the Jim Crow era?
Did All Lives Matter during segregation? The Civil Rights Movement? The War on Drugs?
Or did All Lives only start to Matter when iPhones began exposing centuries of injustice?
Eric Flohr
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
