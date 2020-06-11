Letter: When did George Floyd become a "hero"?
George Floyd should not have died the way he did. The police officer who placed his knee on Floyd's neck was clearly exceeding his authority and the protocols set forth for law enforcement personnel. Despite this, fellow officers stood by and did nothing to stop the attack on Mr. Floyd. He died with a gasp heard round the world: "I can't breathe." Tragic as this is, George Floyd is not a "hero" but he is a sad reminder of the anger which divides us as a nation.

George Floyd has been given the status of a "hero" even though he was in the process of committing a crime when he was arrested. He had a history of arrests, serving years in prison for weapon and drug charges. His was not a shining example of what a "hero" is but did he deserve to die? NO!

Law enforcement needs to meet a higher standard but let's not be too quick in glamorizing those who are of questionable character.

CJ Lawhon

Foothills

