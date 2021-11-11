Letter: When does a war end

When driving down Main Street in my home town during the 1950s my father, a veteran and medical doctor, would see WWI and WWII veterans he knew loitering or coming out of bars. He would comment on their service record and speak of 'shell shock' and 'too much war'.
After seeing the horrors of war and not being able to adjust back to a 'normal' life many veterans turn to addiction of one kind of another. Keeping a marriage together, staying sober or parenting becomes difficult or impossible.
My father was very proud of his military service during WWII. He suffered a major heart attack while in the Navy. Following his discharge from the Navy his physical limitations caused him to give up his much loved practice of medicine. While growing up I remember the times I would wake up at night hearing him yelling in his sleep about an enemy airplane attacking his ship. For my father WWII didn't end until April 17, 1999.
Al Kackley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.