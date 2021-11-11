 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: When does a war end
View Comments

Letter: When does a war end

  • Comments

When driving down Main Street in my home town during the 1950s my father, a veteran and medical doctor, would see WWI and WWII veterans he knew loitering or coming out of bars. He would comment on their service record and speak of 'shell shock' and 'too much war'.

After seeing the horrors of war and not being able to adjust back to a 'normal' life many veterans turn to addiction of one kind of another. Keeping a marriage together, staying sober or parenting becomes difficult or impossible.

My father was very proud of his military service during WWII. He suffered a major heart attack while in the Navy. Following his discharge from the Navy his physical limitations caused him to give up his much loved practice of medicine. While growing up I remember the times I would wake up at night hearing him yelling in his sleep about an enemy airplane attacking his ship. For my father WWII didn't end until April 17, 1999.

Al Kackley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News