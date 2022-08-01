Letter: When does life really begin?

I liked the letter "Conception Cops". A similar concept was bouncing around my head. I was pondering how a male engaging in sex may not always have a partner present, perhaps by choice. Is it too much to ask the Supreme Court to take a hard look at this reality - millions of spermatozoa - all potential human beings - wasted if no egg is waiting for them. Millions of babies who never had a chance! This is happening in homes all over America. Perhaps all males over age 8 should have to wear a monitor, which would alert the Conception Police immediately. A camera would be necessary to determine if a female partner is involved. If not, the male would suffer severe consequences, maybe even prison time, for all the potential babies he denied their right to life. If this was implemented, it might also result in men giving more thought to their role in creating a child.