Letter: When filled with grief and sorrow, go seek God????
In the November National/State Elections we must remember the life and death of the Great Social Reformer! He was tortured and murdered because he recognized the inherent diversity in Human Society, in all it's forms, and advised that we should love our neighbors as ourselves. The Great Social Reformer had a tough side as well in forcefully rejecting those who are cheating others.

If we are to transform Ourselves and Human Society, into something other than mere animals, we must emulate the life of the Great Social Reformer...NOT in words only....but in using his advice as the underpinning of our lives in interacting with others!

The American Voter needs to Wake Up in understanding that the very Nature of Human Society involves an Inherent Relatedness, Commonality, and Mutual Dependence; Domestically and Internationally; with the elimination of the partitioning of Human Society into "interest groups" based on race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and religion which are, and, will continue to be, destructive to community and individual interests.

Francis Saitta

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

