Letter: When incentives don't work, go for tough love

Covid dictums of “freedom” and “individual rights” trumpeted by governors and individuals, while anti-vaxxers increase caseloads, remind me of my child around age two and thirteen. She had to learn that the world does not revolve around her but on relationship, societal rules of organization for the greatest good. If positive reinforcement failed with her, out came tough love of consequences. How does one teach adults today who seem not to have learned this lesson?
Healthcare workers and first responders have oaths-to-care that prevent them from denying help. But since “economy” seems to be the primary value of ethical behavior for many, I propose we look at individual insurance plans and the CARES Act passed by Congress as a financial lesson. Who pays for these? Us. How very Societal-istic! Thus, my tough love proposal to those refusing facts and vaccines as an “individual right,” as you put everyone else at risk: Society stops paying for your care.
Nancy Jacques
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.