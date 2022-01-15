 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: When is it the right time to eliminate the filibuster?
View Comments

Letter: When is it the right time to eliminate the filibuster?

  • Comments

Dear Senator Sinema, I understand you support the filibuster for its benefits for bipartisanship, but surely you would agree we are at a critical point in US history. Bipartisanship should be used to agree on matters of important policy, but when one party is eschewing basic democratic principles, our representatives must act unilaterally to protect democracy.

The Republican controlled state legislatures around the country, including in Arizona, are enacting laws to make it more difficult to vote. As importantly, moves are afoot to sow doubt on the legitimacy of our elections and to allow legislatures to nakedly decide the outcome of votes, to overturn the will of the people.

Our most effective senators illustrated a willingness to change their minds when the evidence suggests it's just. As a Democrat, as a patriot, and as an American, I'm asking you to do the same about the filibuster. It's time.

Molly Hunter

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News