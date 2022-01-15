Letter: When is it the right time to eliminate the filibuster?

Dear Senator Sinema, I understand you support the filibuster for its benefits for bipartisanship, but surely you would agree we are at a critical point in US history. Bipartisanship should be used to agree on matters of important policy, but when one party is eschewing basic democratic principles, our representatives must act unilaterally to protect democracy.
The Republican controlled state legislatures around the country, including in Arizona, are enacting laws to make it more difficult to vote. As importantly, moves are afoot to sow doubt on the legitimacy of our elections and to allow legislatures to nakedly decide the outcome of votes, to overturn the will of the people.
Our most effective senators illustrated a willingness to change their minds when the evidence suggests it's just. As a Democrat, as a patriot, and as an American, I'm asking you to do the same about the filibuster. It's time.
Molly Hunter
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.