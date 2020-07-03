Letter: When it comes to Coronavirus safety, trust matters!

It's obvious that Americans are going to be living with COVID-19 for a long time. The only way to navigate this virus is to use trust as a tool for deciding who to see, what to do, and where to go. When making personal decisions about how to stay safe, we need to ask ourselves: Who do we trust? Which government officials best represent us and share our views on the seriousness of this virus? Which friends and family members do we trust in terms of mask-wearing and social distancing? Which restaurants and businesses do we trust in terms of safe practices and following proper guidelines? Which media (including social media sites) do we trust to bring us the best, most factual information? Unfortunately, due to the lack of clear and consistent messaging from our Federal and State leaders at the top, we are left on our own to decide how to stay safe (and keep others safe) during this very trying time in American history.
Jane Lassar
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
