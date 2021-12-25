 Skip to main content
Letter: When it comes to public health, messaging is everything
Letter: When it comes to public health, messaging is everything

As a retired communications professional, i can't help but think how things might have been different if the scientific experts had not used the term "mRNA" to describe the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The term is technically correct. But with "RNA" in the name, many people think the vaccine alters one's genetics, which is definitely not true. Many women of child bearing age and parents with children have been reluctant to get the vaccine, thinking the shot will alter their DNA or the DNA of their children. We all remember learning about RNA and DNA in high school biology, thus the confusion. Had the scientists stressed words like "immune boosting" or "antibody boosting" to describe the vaccine, I believe more people would have gotten the shot, especially those concerned about reproduction and vaccine safety for kids. When it comes to public health, messaging is everything. I encourage national health officials to call on communications experts as well scientific experts to help craft messages about vaccination moving forward.

Jane Lassar

Foothills

