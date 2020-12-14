Letter: When PR Stunts Become Treasonous

If I tried to rob a bank but was unsuccessful, should I get off, Scot-free? Of course not. I would spend time in jail on charges of attempted robbery.
So whether they are successful or not, what are the consequences for people who are actively attempting to overturn the results of our free and fair election? Why are Mark Finchem, Ted Cruz, Donald Trump and other Republicans not facing charges of treason? Just because our country can withstand their treasonous rhetoric does not mean they are not traitors to the democracy they claim to serve.
Leslie Kanberg
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
