 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: When PR Stunts Become Treasonous
View Comments

Letter: When PR Stunts Become Treasonous

If I tried to rob a bank but was unsuccessful, should I get off, Scot-free? Of course not. I would spend time in jail on charges of attempted robbery.

So whether they are successful or not, what are the consequences for people who are actively attempting to overturn the results of our free and fair election? Why are Mark Finchem, Ted Cruz, Donald Trump and other Republicans not facing charges of treason? Just because our country can withstand their treasonous rhetoric does not mean they are not traitors to the democracy they claim to serve.

Leslie Kanberg

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News