Letter: When the president speaks the world listens
A president’s state of mental health is a concern regardless of personal political persuasion. He is at the helm of a powerful nation; what he says and does is important to everyone, not just the citizens of this country. Leaders throughout the world are listening, and so are the advisors and military organizations that keep those leaders informed. It is desirable that words be carefully chosen so his position (and by extension that of this country) is unambiguously understood.

Erratic behavior in the oval office is a nightmarish concept. Saying or tweeting a mystifying statement that might appear threatening or even counterintuitive is an example. The Supreme Leader of North Korea might not wait for “the TV news analysis in depth”. He might be unbalanced and send his missiles before ours arrive. It will be too late to issue another tweet.

I will sleep better with a president that does not exhibit signs of bizarre or erratic behavior.

Michael Burdoo

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

