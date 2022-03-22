Letter: When the shoes on the other foot.

The article in Sunday’s Digest about a Federal Judge who ruled Kentucky clerk Kim Davis violated constitutional rights of same-sex couple by denying them a marriage license left off something about Ms. Davis. She was married four times. In applying for her many marriage licenses, what if the clerk on religious grounds refused to issue her a marriage license because she was divorced three times. Would she go to court on this? I wonder how far would she have taken this? Would she claim that God was on her side in getting married a four time? If Republican County Clerks start claiming religious freedom on every issue, can we then expect perhaps denying a marriage license to gun owners? One could only hope!
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.