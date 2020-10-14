Letter: When will the Census End?

I read on the front page of our Daily Star that a federal judge has ordered the Census Bureau to text every 2020 census worker telling them that they should continue to count heads past the deadline and until the end of October. I'm guess that more extensions are coming.
We all hope that the 2020 Census can be completed before the 2030 Census begins because that could be really messy.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
