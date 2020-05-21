Letter: When will the lying and blame stop spewing from Trump’s mouth
When Robert Kadlec was confirmed as head of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, he increased the nation’s reserves of a smallpox vaccine. Coincidentally, that vaccine was purchased from Emergent, his former client, when he consulted in the private sector. Later, he oversaw the National Strategic Stockpile when it was moved from the CDC to his office in 2018.

Kadlec assumed control of America's preparedness planning and immediately restricted decision-making to a small circle of unqualified friends, cut out interagency processes, focusing exclusively on preparing for an attack by a U.S. adversary. Kadlec denied wrongdoing regarding the contract with Emergent, saying the vaccine deal was negotiated by unnamed contract officers at his agency. His office halted an Obama-era initiative to spend $35 million to build a machine that could produce 1.5 million N95 masks per day.

Trump complains Obama depleted the Stockpile. Actually, his own appointee starved the stockpile of much-needed resources to fight off a global pandemic. 

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

